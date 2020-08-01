AEP Texas asks Valley residents to conserve electricity from August 1 through 14

AEP Texas asks residents throughout the Rio Grande Valley to practice conservation measures from August 1 through 14 while a two-mile stretch of 138-kV transmission line is rebuilt. According to a news release, the section of transmission line was damaged during Hurricane Hanna.

By voluntarily taking this action, AEP Texas hopes to reduce the chance that ERCOT will have to order controlled rotating outages in order to protect the electric grid from longer-term damage.

Steps to help reduce electricity use:

• Turn thermostat up 2 to 3 degrees during the peak hours of 2 to 8 p.m.

• Set programmable thermostats to higher temperatures when no one is home.

• Use fans to feel 4 to 6 degrees cooler.

• Limit use of large appliances (i.e., dishwasher, washer, dryer, etc.) to morning or after 8 p.m.

• If you cook indoors from 2 to 8 p.m., use a microwave or slow cooker.

• Close blinds and drapes during late afternoon.

• Schedule pool pumps to run in the early morning or overnight hours; shut off between 2 and 8 p.m.

AEP recommends in a news release if your power does go out, turn off your air conditioner, water heater and large appliances to enable smoother service restoration.







