Progreso city council sets special election following mayor’s resignation

The city of Progreso will hold a special election to fill in two vacancies on the city council, including that of their former mayor.

Commissioners seek to replace former Progreso Mayor Gerardo Alanis — who resigned after being indicted on drug trafficking charges — in an election set for Saturday, June 15.

Progreso commissioners on Tuesday voted to call the election during a special meeting. Voters will also pick a new city alderman.

Alanis stepped down from as city mayor on April 4 after being indicted on federal drug trafficking charges. His resignation was a condition of his bond.