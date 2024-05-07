Progreso city council sets special election following mayor’s resignation
The city of Progreso will hold a special election to fill in two vacancies on the city council, including that of their former mayor.
Commissioners seek to replace former Progreso Mayor Gerardo Alanis — who resigned after being indicted on drug trafficking charges — in an election set for Saturday, June 15.
READ MORE: Jury selection set for former Progreso mayor accused in drug trafficking scheme
Progreso commissioners on Tuesday voted to call the election during a special meeting. Voters will also pick a new city alderman.
Alanis stepped down from as city mayor on April 4 after being indicted on federal drug trafficking charges. His resignation was a condition of his bond.
More News
News Video
-
Man who ran for Starr County public office arrested for allegedly assaulting...
-
City of Edinburg asking for photo submissions of veterans for memorial wall
-
Smart Living: Tips when applying to college
-
San Juan police: Two teens arrested in connection to shooting at basketball...
-
Brownsville ISD to hold meeting to consider keeping schools open