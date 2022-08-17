x

Agua se dirige a la presa Falcón desde el arroyo dolores cerca del condado Zapata 

Wednesday, August 17 2022
El servicio meteorológico nacional de Brownsville compartió estas imágenes del "arroyo dolores" cerca del condado Zapata, demostrando nuestro abastecimiento de agua.
Vea el video para el reportaje completo.
