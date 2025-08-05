Alamo colonia receives drainage upgrades

A colonia in Alamo now has a better water and sewer system.

The project recently completed on West Ridge Road between Cesar Chavez Road and Alamo Road brings new water lines that'll bring better water pressure to homes.

The colonia also got new fire hydrants, something they didn't have before, and they've been relying on septic tanks for decades.

"So what this does is it gets them off the septic tank, and it gives them proper drainage, proper sewer, proper water, as well as fire hydrants," Alamo Mayor J.R. Garza said.

The project took about a year to complete.

The colonia was first established 40 years ago, and they're the last neighborhood in the city to get an upgrade.