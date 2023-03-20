Alamo man charged in fatal Motel 6 stabbing in McAllen

This story has been updated throughout:

The victims in a weekend stabbing at a Motel 6 in McAllen have been identified.

Luis Garza of San Juan and Keith Cole of Virginia were killed Saturday after being stabbed. A third victim was also injured, they have yet to be identified.

A 26-year-old Alamo man was charged Monday. Carlos Antonio Cardenas was charged with two counts of capital murder, and one count of criminal attempted murder and burglary of a vehicle, according to a news release from the McAllen Police Department.

PREVIOUS STORY: Police: Alamo man in custody in connection with fatal stabbing at McAllen Motel 6

Cardenas was arrested Saturday after police responded to the Motel 6 on the 700 block of Expressway 83 at around 6:25 a.m. after a report of a bleeding man at the front desk, according to a news release.

Officers at the scene found two males at the parking lot and at the second floor of the motel, who died at the scene.

Cardenas was found at the scene with a knife, police added.

The victims were identified as Luis Eduardo Garza, 42, and Keith Henry Cole, 45. Their last known addressed were from San Juan and Richmond, Virginia, respectively.

A third victim, identified on Monday as 32-year-old Ernest Galvan of McAllen, was found at an adjacent property.

Cardenas’ bond was set at nearly $1.66 million.