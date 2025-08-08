Alamo residents come together for community cleanup
People in Alamo got to work and rolled up their sleeves to beautify a park.
The cleanup was held at Teresa Barrera Park. The project focused on repainting the bathrooms and the gazebo, giving the park a fresh look.
Hidalgo County Precinct 1, LUPE and community members came together to make it happen.
