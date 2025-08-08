x

Alamo residents come together for community cleanup

1 hour 15 minutes 2 seconds ago Friday, August 08 2025 Aug 8, 2025 August 08, 2025 4:37 PM August 08, 2025 in News - Local

People in Alamo got to work and rolled up their sleeves to beautify a park.

The cleanup was held at Teresa Barrera Park. The project focused on repainting the bathrooms and the gazebo, giving the park a fresh look.

Hidalgo County Precinct 1, LUPE and community members came together to make it happen.

