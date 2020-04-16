Alaska city appeals decision to shield oil firm's finances

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - An Alaska city has appealed a state agency’s order allowing an energy company to keep its finances confidential as the company seeks to complete a $5.6 billion oil field purchase. The Anchorage Daily News reported Valdez turned to the state Superior Court in Anchorage to force Hilcorp Energy Company to release its finances as part of the deal to buy BP Alaska’s interests. The Regulatory Commission of Alaska said Hilcorp and its subsidiaries can shield their financial statements during the transaction. The city argues the decision creates an exception to the rule allowing public access to documents filed with the commission.

