Alcalde de McAllen informa acerca de los proyectos municipales
Javier Villalobos, alcalde de McAllen, visita Noticias RGV para informar acerca de los recientes proyectos en favor de la comunidad y de la próxima gestión municipal durante su mandato.
Número de contacto: (956) 681-3111
Para conocer acerca de los proyectos en la ciudad, haz clic aquí.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
