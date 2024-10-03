x

Alcalde de McAllen informa acerca de los proyectos municipales

2 hours 56 minutes 41 seconds ago Thursday, October 03 2024 Oct 3, 2024 October 03, 2024 1:55 PM October 03, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Javier Villalobos, alcalde de McAllen, visita Noticias RGV para informar acerca de los recientes proyectos en favor de la comunidad y de la próxima gestión municipal durante su mandato.

Número de contacto: (956) 681-3111

Para conocer acerca de los proyectos en la ciudad, haz clic aquí

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

