Alleged suspect, vehicle identified in connection with Edinburg auto-pedestrian hit-and-run

Edinburg police were able to identify the alleged suspect and vehicle involved in an auto-pedestrian hit-and-run, according to a city spokesperson.

The incident occurred on Saturday at the 5000 block of West State Highway 107. The 23-year-old male victim was taken to a local hospital, where he is expected to recover.

The spokesperson said thanks to a Crime Stoppers tip, the vehicle was located at the 1900 block of Bahamas Street on Sunday. Edinburg police towed the vehicle for "evidentiary purposes" and it appeared to have undergone significant repairs, including a new paint job and front-end body work.

Police were able to identify the alleged suspect, but he has not been cooperating with the investigation, according to the spokesperson.