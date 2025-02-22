Edinburg police looking for suspect vehicle involved in auto-pedestrian hit-and-run

The Edinburg Police Department is searching for a suspect vehicle involved in an auto-pedestrian hit-and-run accident on Saturday, according to a city of Edinburg spokesperson.

Officers responded to the 5000 block of West State Highway 107 at around 3 a.m. where they located the 23-year-old male victim. He was taken to Mission Regional Medical Center, where he is expected to recover, according to the spokesperson.

Officers were informed the suspect vehicle fled the scene, traveling eastbound on State Highway 107. The vehicle is described as an older model, 2003-2006, Chevrolet Silverado in gray or tan, with distinctive white-colored front left and right quarter panels, according to the spokesperson.

Edinburg police are asking for the public's help in located the vehicle. Anyone with any information is urged to contact police at 956-289-7700 or Edinburg Crime Stoppers at 956-383-8477.