Alton fire chief: 6 hospitalized in major vehicle accident

3 hours 17 minutes 33 seconds ago Monday, August 18 2025 Aug 18, 2025 August 18, 2025 5:56 PM August 18, 2025 in News - Local
Photo credit: MGN Online

A major vehicle accident hospitalized six people, Alton Fire Chief Gustavo Ramirez said.

The crash happened Monday afternoon near Doffing Road and the 7-Mile Line.

Additional details on the crash, including the condition of those hospitalized, were not immediately available.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

