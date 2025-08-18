Alton fire chief: 6 hospitalized in major vehicle accident
A major vehicle accident hospitalized six people, Alton Fire Chief Gustavo Ramirez said.
The crash happened Monday afternoon near Doffing Road and the 7-Mile Line.
Additional details on the crash, including the condition of those hospitalized, were not immediately available.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
