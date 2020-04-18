Alton man accused of shooting his brother on Easter Sunday

Rene Angel Gonzalez, 33, of Alton is charged with aggravated assault of a family member with a weapon, a first-degree felony. (Photo courtesy of the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.)

A man shot his brother Sunday during an argument over drugs, said Alton police Chief Jonathan Flores.



At about 12:55 a.m. on Sunday, the Alton Police Department responded to a call about a shooting on the 1300 block of East Rabbit Run Avenue, according to Alton Municipal Court records.



Officers found a man “with gunshot wounds to his legs,” according to court records. The man said his brother, Rene Angel Gonzalez, 33, of Alton, shot him.



Officers tracked down Gonzalez and, with assistance from a hostage negotiator, convinced him to surrender.



Flores said the shooting resulted from an argument over narcotics.



“We’ve been to the house before,” Flores said, adding that officers had executed a narcotics search warrant on the property.



Gonzalez is charged with aggravated assault of a family member with a weapon, a first-degree felony.



He posted a $75,000 bond and was released from the Hidalgo County jail on Tuesday.



Court records don’t list an attorney for Gonzalez. Attempts to contact him through an attorney who represented Gonzalez during a prior criminal case and though a bail bondsman were unsuccessful.