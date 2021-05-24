Amber Alert discontinued; 2-year-old boy found

Photo Credit: Texas Department of Public Safety

UPDATE at 7:59 a.m.: The Amber Alert for 2-year-old Alejandro Alvarado Jr. has been discontinued, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The boy has been found.

-------------------------

An Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for a 2-year-old boy last seen in Amarillo.

The Amarillo Police Department is looking for Alejandro Alvarado Jr., who is three feet tall, weighs about 30 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Officials believe the child is in grave or immediate danger.

Police are also looking for Alejandro Isaias Alvarado Sr. in connection with child's abduction. Alvarado Sr. is described as a 24-year-old man standing at 5'10" and weighing about 240 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and a tattoo on the right side of his neck.

Alvarado Sr. was driving a grey 2014 Ford Fusion with the Texas license plate No. NGM3002.

The suspect was last seen in Amarillo.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department at 806-673-1000.