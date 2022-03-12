UPDATE: Amber Alert for abducted 12-year-old girl discontinued

UPDATE: The Amber Alert for Addison Alvarez was discontinued Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 5 p.m.

The Franklin Police Department is seeking an 12-year-old girl who was last seen Friday night.

Addison Alvarez is believed to be in grave or immediate danger, according to an Amber Alert issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

She was last seen on the 500 block of North Main St. in the city of Franklin at 11 p.m.

Alvarez is a white female weighing 110 pounds with a height of 5’3” with blue eyes and blond hair. She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, red pajama pants and white Nike air ones with a pink check.

Police are looking for Melissa Renee Salazar in connection with her abduction. The 35-year-old woman is described as a white female weighing 100 pounds with a height of 5’03” with brown hair and brown eyes.

Those with information on Alvarez’s whereabouts are urged to contact the Franklin Police Department at 979-828-3444.