Anzaldua commits to Texas A&M Int'l for baseball

4 hours 31 minutes 36 seconds ago Friday, January 07 2022 Jan 7, 2022 January 07, 2022 9:43 PM January 07, 2022 in Sports
By: Brandon Benitez

MISSION, Texas -- Abel Anzaldua committed to play baseball for Texas A&M International.

Click on the video above for more on this future dust devil.

