APNewsBreak: 2026 MLB All-Star Game in Philadelphia
By RONALD BLUM
AP Baseball Writer
NEW YORK (AP) - A person familiar with the planning tells The Associated Press that Major League Baseball will play the 2026 All-Star Game in Philadelphia to mark the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday because no announcement had been made.
A news conference is scheduled for Tuesday and is set to include Commissioner Rob Manfred, Phillies owner John Middleton, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney.
