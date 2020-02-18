Arizona Coyotes travel to Dallas to play the Stars

By The Associated Press



Arizona Coyotes (30-24-8, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (34-19-6, second in the Central Division)

Dallas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars host the Arizona Coyotes.

The Stars are 20-9-4 in conference games. Dallas has converted on 20.8% of power-play opportunities, scoring 36 power-play goals.

The Coyotes are 17-12-6 in Western Conference play. Arizona serves 6.6 penalty minutes per game, the least in the league. Barrett Hayton leads them averaging 0.9.

In their last meeting on Dec. 29, Dallas won 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamie Benn leads the Stars with 18 goals and has totaled 32 points. Joe Pavelski has totaled five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Conor Garland leads the Coyotes with 20 goals and has recorded 35 points. Christian Dvorak has totaled five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 4-3-3, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .935 save percentage.

Stars: 6-2-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.4 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Coyotes: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

