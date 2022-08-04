Arrest made in May shooting at Donna club

A man was arrested on drug and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges in connection with a May shooting at a Donna club that injured three people, police said.

Yoshio Alejandro Martinez Gonzalez, 38, was arrested Thursday, according to a news release from the Donna Police Department.

The investigation began officers responded to a shooting at Habuka’s Club in Donna on May 31 that left three people injured, the release stated.

Investigators executed a search warrant at Gonzalez’s home where they found him, along with a firearm, methamphetamine and a two-pound brick of cocaine, the news release stated.

Gonzalez is expected to be arraigned Friday on three charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two charges of possession of a controlled substance.