Arrest made in May shooting at Donna club

2 hours 57 minutes 8 seconds ago Thursday, August 04 2022 Aug 4, 2022 August 04, 2022 8:30 PM August 04, 2022 in News - Local

A man was arrested on drug and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges in connection with a May shooting at a Donna club that injured three people, police said.

Yoshio Alejandro Martinez Gonzalez, 38, was arrested Thursday, according to a news release from the Donna Police Department.

The investigation began officers responded to a shooting at Habuka’s Club in Donna on May 31 that left three people injured, the release stated.

Investigators executed a search warrant at Gonzalez’s home where they found him, along with a firearm, methamphetamine and a two-pound brick of cocaine, the news release stated.

Gonzalez is expected to be arraigned Friday on three charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two charges of possession of a controlled substance.

