Arrest made in May shooting at Donna club
A man was arrested on drug and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges in connection with a May shooting at a Donna club that injured three people, police said.
Yoshio Alejandro Martinez Gonzalez, 38, was arrested Thursday, according to a news release from the Donna Police Department.
The investigation began officers responded to a shooting at Habuka’s Club in Donna on May 31 that left three people injured, the release stated.
Investigators executed a search warrant at Gonzalez’s home where they found him, along with a firearm, methamphetamine and a two-pound brick of cocaine, the news release stated.
Gonzalez is expected to be arraigned Friday on three charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two charges of possession of a controlled substance.
More News
News Video
-
Mandatory water restrictions now in effect in Mission
-
Jury selection in voter fraud trial for former Edinburg mayor set for...
-
Donna man killed in motorcycle crash in Alamo
-
Photos show the extent of low lake levels at Falcon State Park
-
Man killed in Monte Alto shooting identified, homeowner arrested on drug charge