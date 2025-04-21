x

Artista autodidacta del Valle participará de una exposición en Londres

4 hours 12 minutes 38 seconds ago Monday, April 21 2025 Apr 21, 2025 April 21, 2025 12:11 PM April 21, 2025 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Abdias Abdiel Salazar Herrera Luna es un artista autodidacta del Valle y nos presenta sus más recientes obras artísticas. 

Abdias acaba de ser seleccionado para exponer en London Art Biennale, un concurso internacional de gran prestigio.

Para más información sobre la exposición artística, haz clic aquí.  

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

