As Earth Day turns 50, green movement faces fresh challenges

By MICHAEL CASEY and TAMMY WEBBER

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) - Monumental challenges remain 50 years after the first Earth Day helped spur activism over air and water pollution and disappearing plants and animals. Black, brown and poor communities suffer disproportionately from ongoing contamination. Deforestation, habitat loss and overfishing have wreaked havoc on global biodiversity. And the existential threat of climate change looms larger than anything that came before. Environmental groups have long struggled to get lawmakers to act on climate change _ and to persuade the public to take it seriously. And now environmentalists fear rollbacks under President Donald Trump threaten some steps previously taken.

