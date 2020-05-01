As Texas allows movie theaters to reopen, Cinemark will remain closed until 'mid-summer'

Movie theaters across Texas may reopen Friday, but Cinemark theaters will remain closed.

Cinemark, which owns 10 theaters across the Rio Grande Valley, "is currently working toward a mid-summer opening date, contingent upon health and safety regulations, as well as availability of studio content," according to a company spokeswoman.

Any movie theaters that choose to reopen must follow new state guidelines, which include provisions for social distancing.

