Asesorías sobre el liderazgo femenino en la comunidad

3 hours 44 minutes 2 seconds ago Thursday, March 13 2025 Mar 13, 2025 March 13, 2025 3:03 PM March 13, 2025 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Edith López, especialista en educación emocional, visita Noticias RGV para explicar acerca del liderazgo femenino en la comunidad. 

Número de contacto: (956) 605-6563

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

