Asylum-seekers waiting in Mexico rarely find lawyers

By CEDAR ATTANASIO and ELLIOT SPAGAT

Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Asylum-seekers who are sent back to Mexico to wait for hearings in U.S. immigration court rarely find attorneys. The Associated Press contacted all 21 attorney's offices on a government list of free and low-cost providers in courts that handle such cases and found that only two have taken on a large load. Some legal aid groups have taken a small number of cases, and a few offer free “know your rights” talks. The scarcity of attorneys helps explain why only 4% asylum-seekers subject to the “Remain in Mexico” policy won their decisions, while the nationwide rate is 29%.

