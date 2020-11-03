Atkinson takes witness stand on sixth day of bribery trial

Brownsville school board Trustee Sylvia P. Atkinson took the witness stand on Monday — the sixth day of her trial on federal bribery charges.

Atkinson is accused of accepting $10,000 during a FBI sting operation. In exchange, Atkinson had an item placed on the school board agenda and pushed other trustees to support it.

Atkinson pleaded not guilty.

When she took the witness stand, Atkinson testified that she believed what she did was wrong but not illegal.

During cross-examination, new details emerged about a related corruption case that involved Texas Southmost College Trustee Adela Garza.

Prosecutors alleged that Garza and Atkinson schemed to profit from telehealth companies that wanted to do business with the Brownsville Independent School District and other local school districts.

They created a company called "Sunshine Solutions" to launder the money, according to prosecutors.

