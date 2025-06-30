Authorities identify child who died in Brownsville daycare van
The child who died on Friday after he was left in a van owned by a Brownsville daycare center was identified as a 4-year-old boy.
Logan Urbina had been left in the van owned by Learning Club Preschool since at least 11:30 a.m., according to Justice of the Peace Mary Esther Sorola.
According to Sorola, two daycare employees took the children on a field trip on Friday morning. They returned at around 11:30 a.m., and forgot Urbina in the van.
Sorola said it was unclear how long Urbina had been in the van.
A news release from the Brownsville Police Department said officers responded to the preschool Friday shortly before 5 p.m. Urbina was pronounced dead at the scene.
One woman, identified as Karen Silva, was arrested on a charge of injury to a child causing death in connection with the incident.
Authorities have yet to disclose what her alleged role in Urbina’s death was.
