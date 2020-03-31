Authorities Searching for Suspect in Shooting Near Edinburg Grocery Store

UPDATE (2/12): A suspect has been named in connection to a shooting that took place at an H-E-B in Edinburg on Saturday.

Police are searching for Omar Solis. He is wanted in connection to the shooting.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to call Edinburg police at 298-7700.

-----

EDINBURG- A suspect remains on-the-run following a shooting near a grocery store Saturday evening.

Edinburg Assistant Police Chief Oscar Trevino says it happened at 1212 South Closner Boulevard around 6:30p.m.

The shooting took place near the store's gas pumps during a fight between two men.

One of them took out a handgun and fired at the other, hitting him in the leg.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

H-E-B released a statement to CHANNEL 5 NEWS.

It reads in part:

"We are working closely with local authorities...at H-E-B, we strive for safety in all areas of our stores and parking lots. H-E-B is committed to providing a safe environment for our partners and customers."