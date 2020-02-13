Axe 'em, Jacks! Pioneer's Lavar Lindo Off To SFA
MISSION - Pioneer senior wide receiver Lavar Lindo signed with Stephen F. Austin Wednesday afternoon in front of his family and student body.
The multi-sport athlete excelled on the football field this year, hauling in 38 catches for over 700 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Lindo is the program's first Division 1 signee.
