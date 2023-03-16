Back In Business: Vipers Top Texas 132-124

EDINBURG - The Valley's pro basketball team rallied from 17 points down to defeat Texas 132-124 Friday night.

It was the Vipers' first NBA G-League game since February 1st.

Rockets assignee Isaiah Hartenstein led RGV with 25 points, 16 rebounds, and four steals.

The Vipers (12-23) return to action Saturday as they host Memphis at 7:30 PM.

You can watch the game live on 5.2 Somos El Valle or cable channel 1240.