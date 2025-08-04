Back to School Camp to be held at Museum of South Texas History
The Museum of South Texas History will host a one-day Back to School Camp for incoming 3rd, 4th, and 5th grade students, according to a news release.
The event is sponsored by H-E-B and is set for Wednesday, Aug. 6, at the museum located at 200 N. Closner Boulevard in Edinburg.
The camp will feature crafts, games, museum tours and a free lunch.
Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. and camp starts at 9 a.m. Pickup is from 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
