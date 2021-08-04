Back to School: Safety measures in place at McAllen ISD

From the second that your child steps on to a school bus this school year, you can be sure that school districts like McAllen ISD have safety protocols in place to keep student safe.

McAllen ISD Transportation Director Erica Flores says they're continuing their strict cleaning protocols from last school year.

Each bus has sanitizer for students onboard. And with just over 70 bus routes daily, the cleaning is non-stop.

Posters in the hallways of all campuses will remind students to social distance. Other safeguards are also in place.

Plastic barriers will be put up along the desks. Desks will be spaced out as far as possible with disinfecting wipes, sanitizer and more available to students.