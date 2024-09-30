Back-to-School: Donna ISD students continue benefiting from shopping spree

With school back in session for students across the Rio Grande Valley, Channel 5 News helped several students prepare for the new school year.

Over the summer, Channel 5 News teamed up with H-E-B and the non-profit organization Communities in Schools to give a handful of Donna ISD students a shopping spree.

Among those students is 9-year-old Bridget Sanchez. With $250 to spend at the H-E-B Plus in San Juan, Bridget picked up several school supplies, and said she’s excited to get everything she needs for a “successful” school year.

Bridget wasn’t just thinking about herself while she shopped. She also made sure to grab something for her siblings

Watch the video above for the full story.