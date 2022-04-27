Bauer, Cole, Wood win in arbitration; players ahead 6-3

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Trevor Bauer, Gerrit Cole and Alex Wood have won their salary arbitration cases, giving players a 6-3 advantage over teams to ensure a winning record in consecutive years for the first time since 1979-81.

Bauer won his hearing for the second straight year. He was awarded $13 million on Wednesday by James Darby, James Oldham and Sylvia Skratek instead of the Cleveland Indians' $11 million offer.

Cole was given a $13.5 million salary by Gil Vernon, Steven Wolf and Walt De Treux rather than the Houston Astros' offer of $11,425,000.

Wood will get $9.65 million instead of the Cincinnati Reds' $8.7 million offer, Dan Brent, Andrew Strongin and Phillip LaPorte decided.

