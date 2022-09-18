Beto O'Rourke attends community gathering in Brownsville

Gov. Greg Abbott's challenger for the November election visited the Valley Saturday.

Beto O'Rourke made a stop in Brownsville for a community pachanga.

Voters brought up several topics, from money for police to school funding.

"I am in favor of fully funding the police." O'Rourke said.

O'Rourke's plans, if elected, are to equalize school funding so that kids from Brownsville have the same education as kids from Austin.

"The way that we do this, is by raising the share of state spending at least back to 50%, reduce the burden on you, actually drop your property taxes down while bringing more money into classrooms and communities," O'Rourke said.

O'Rourke also said as governor, he'd handle illegal immigration differently.

"Instead of the stones of bussing migrants to Chicago, how about some solutions," O'Rourke said. "If you want to come here to work or to join family or seek asylum, I want there to be a safe, legal way to do that. How about Texas lead the way to rewrite our laws, so that they reflect our values, our interests, and what we know here in Brownsville. We are the same and strong communities, but we need an immigration system that works, Texas should lead on it."

Watch the video above for the full report.