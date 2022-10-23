Better Business Bureau warns Valley residents of new scam tactic on Facebook

Scammers are increasing their tactics as the holiday season nears.

The Better Business Bureau has taken notice.

Within a week, the BBB has received more than 20 calls about questionable texts, emails, and Facebook messages, with most having a link attached.

"You click on the link and there it starts," BBB President of South Texas Hilda Martinez said.

Scammers are now going to new lengths to get a hold of personal information and money.

A link is circling around through Facebook messages from a friend saying "guess who died?", but when the link is clicked, no picture is shown.

"People think it's their friends wanting them to click on that particular link, and it turns out to be someone that created a fake profile," Martinez said.

The fake profile at first glance does not seem suspicious, but one click on the link can give scammers all the personal information they need, including access to bank accounts.

"They're spam messages," Valley resident Matt Rains said. "I've gotten a few of those."

The BBB suggests calling the friend who sent the link to see if it is really them.

"If you do become a victim, contact the Better Business Bureau, that's what we're here for," Martinez said. "You can file a complaint."