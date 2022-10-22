Better Business Bureau warns of new scam targeting student loan forgiveness program

A new scam is targeting the student loan forgiveness program, according to the Better Business Bureau.

The application went live on Monday, and the bureau says students need to be wary if they are contacted about applying to the program via phone, text or on social media.

According to Hilda Martinez, president of the South Texas BBB, the federal government will never reach out to students about the application because it’s the student’s responsibility to reach out.

Avoiding a scam is as simple as looking at the link.

“The people really need to look at the IP address,” Martinez said. “If it's a government agency, it's going to say ‘.gov.’ Some of these scammers don't put ‘.gov’ because that means they're going to get in trouble by the government agency."

The official website for the forgiveness program is https://studentaid.gov/.