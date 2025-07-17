Blankets donated to KRGVCares Closet at Edinburg children's hospital

Thirty blankets were donated Wednesday to the KRGVCares Closet at South Texas Health System Children’s hospital in Edinburg.

The blankets were donated by the Spirit of God Prayer Blanket Ministry, and were blessed by a local church.

The KRGVCares Closet provides toys and other necessities to patients at the children’s hospital.

“Unfortunately, a hospital stay isn’t just stressful, it’s also very emotional,” South Texas Health System spokesman Tom Castañeda said. “With the unknowing of when your child will get better, these blankets will bring a little bit of that hope and healing that is necessary when they're in this hospital."

The blankets will be distributed to children at the hospital throughout the week.

Channel 5 News and KRGVCares Closet would like to thank the Spirit of God Prayer Blanket Ministry for their donation.