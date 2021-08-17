Blue Alert issued after deputy shot in North Texas
The Texas Department of Public Safety issued a Blue Alert late Monday night.
A Blue Alert is sent out when an officer is seriously injured or killed in the line of duty.
Monday night's alert was for a man accused of shooting a Clay County sheriff's deputy. The shooting happened near Wichita Falls in North Texas.
DPS says the suspect is a white, male with a thin build. He was last seen wearing dark clothing and a dark, flat-billed cap.
Authorities believe he's driving a white, 4-door Cadillac with Texas plates FXJ1334. The vehicle might have damage to it, including possible bullet holes.
If you have any information, call 940-538-5611.
