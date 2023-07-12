Boil water notices remain in effect at Agua SUD, city of Roma

Boil water notices remain in effect for residents of the city of Roma, and select customers of the Agua Special Utility District.

Agua SUD customers in the La Joya and Peñitas area have been under the notice since last month due to low water pressure in the system.

All Agua SUD customers have been asked to conserve water in response to the water pressure issues.

Agua SUD General Manager Robert Salinas released the following statement to channel 5 News regarding the boil water notice:

“Currently we are still under the water boil notice for precautionary measures, we are continuing to monitor the system in the affected water boil notice area. There has been substantial pressure improvements in the area, and we will advise you as soon as we coordinate with TCEQ regarding rescinding the water boil notice.”

A boil water noticed was issued at the city of Roma last week in response to low water pressure and water outages that affected the City of Roma Public Water System, according to a news release.

On Wednesday, the city announced lab testing in currently underway to determine if they meet requirements set forth by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to lift the boil water notice.

Lab results will be finalized on Thursday, July 13, the city stated in a Facebook post.