Bond set at $1 million for suspect in deadly Mission shooting

Kayla Alejandra Gonzalez. KRGV photo

A Palmview woman was charged with murder on Tuesday in connection with a shooting in rural Mission that killed one man, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

Kayla Alejandra Gonzalez was identified as the woman who was detained following a shooting that happened Monday shortly after 1:30 a.m. at the 4200 block of J&A Drive.

Gonzalez's bond was set at $1 million during her arraignment.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the area and discovered the body of 43-year-old Gerardo Trevino.

PREVIOUS STORY: Woman detained in connection with deadly shooting in Mission

Witnesses reported a woman — now identified as Gonzalez — was seen leaving the location immediately after the incident, the sheriff’s office said. She was located and arrested near the scene.

The weapon believed to be used in the homicide was also recovered, a news release added.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.