x

Crews battling Elsa mobile home fire

Crews battling Elsa mobile home fire
1 hour 56 minutes 38 seconds ago Wednesday, January 28 2026 Jan 28, 2026 January 28, 2026 4:32 PM January 28, 2026 in News - Local

Crews with the Elsa Fire Department are battling a mobile home fire. 

The fire was reported Wednesday afternoon near the intersection of Lito Rosas Street and W. Arcadillo Padilla Service Road.

Details of the fire were not immediately available.

Channel 5 News has a crew heading to the scene. Check back for updates. 

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days