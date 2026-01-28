Crews battling Elsa mobile home fire
Crews with the Elsa Fire Department are battling a mobile home fire.
The fire was reported Wednesday afternoon near the intersection of Lito Rosas Street and W. Arcadillo Padilla Service Road.
Details of the fire were not immediately available.
Channel 5 News has a crew heading to the scene. Check back for updates.
