Woman detained in connection with deadly shooting in Mission

A woman has been detained in connection with a deadly shooting in rural Mission, according to Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra.

Guerra posted on X that the shooting occurred at around 1:37 a.m. Monday at the 4200 block of J&A Drive.

Deputies responded to the area for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, they found a 42-year-old man dead inside a residence, according to Guerra.

Guerra said witnesses reported a female running from the scene with a rifle. She has since been detained, and the weapon has been located.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.