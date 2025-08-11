Bond set for Edinburg shooting suspect

A 45-year-old man is in custody after allegedly shooting a man last week and fleeing the scene, according to a Monday news release.

Alan Grosso was arrested on Sunday without incident by detectives with the Edinburg Police Department, according to the release.

According to the release, Grosso was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $510,000.

Grosso was identified as the suspect of a shooting that hospitalized 36-year-old Matthew Fraustro.

PREVIOUS STORY: Man hospitalized following Edinburg shooting, suspect at large

As previously reported, Fraustro was shot in the chest Thursday night at the 3300 block of Colt Lane. According to a news release, Fraustro was shot following a dispute over property with Grosso.

A search warrant led investigators to an apartment where “various narcotics” were found. One unidentified man was arrested in connection with the seized narcotics.

A spokesperson for the city of Edinburg said Fraustro remains hospitalized and is now in critical condition.