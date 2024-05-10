Bond set for third suspect in Edinburg child abuse investigation

Mathew Martinez. KRGV photo.

A man arrested in connection with a child abuse investigation was arraigned Friday afternoon.

Mathew Martinez was arrested in Beaumont on Wednesday, the day after a 17-month-old infant arrived unresponsive at DHR Health in Edinburg, according to a news release.

On Friday, Edinburg Municipal Court Judge Hector Bustos charged him with injury to a child and child endangerment. His bond was set at $420,000.

"You can fight your case however you see fit," bustos told Martinez during the arraignment. "I can tell you, sir, there’s overwhelming evidence. There’s no way that child needed to be treated that way by whoever treated her that way."

Two women identified as Martinez’s girlfriend and mother — Selena Quintanilla Silva and Maria del Rosario Castillo — were arraigned Wednesday on charges of tampering with evidence, injury to a child, perjury and child endangerment.

PREVIOUS STORY: 'The child may not make it:' Three in custody in connection with Edinburg child abuse investigation

Silva is the infant’s mother.

At the arraignment for both women, Bustos cited a probable cause affidavit that said Silva and Castillo confessed to striking the infant with a wooden board.

Officials have yet to disclose Martinez’s role in the alleged abuse. A news release states that he is not the biological father of the child, but noted that he and Silva lived together.

All three suspects have a protective order preventing them from seeing or being in communication with the infant for 91 days.