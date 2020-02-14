Border Patrol finds nearly 388 pounds of marijuana in abandoned warehouse, Reynosa man arrested

Border Patrol agents detained a Reynosa man on Monday, when they caught him with nearly 388 pounds of marijuana.

Agents detained Nicolas Erasmo Guzman-Castaneda, 32, of Reynosa on Monday, when they investigated reports about "several subjects possibly carrying large bundles of narcotics" near the city of Hidalgo, according to the criminal complaint against him.

With assistance from a K-9, agents tracked the subjects to an abandoned warehouse.

Agents found Guzman-Castaneda in the warehouse, along with 16 bundles of marijuana, according to the criminal complaint. The bundles weighed nearly 388 pounds.

Border Patrol called the Hidalgo County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area task force, which interviewed Guzman-Castaneda.

He "implicated himself in possessing and transporting the bundles to an area in rural City of Hidalgo," according to the criminal complaint.

Guzman-Castaneda is charged with possession of 50 to 2,000 pounds of marijuana, a second-degree felony.

Court records don't list an attorney for Guzman-Castaneda, who remained at the Hidalgo County jail Saturday and couldn't be reached for comment.