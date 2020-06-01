Boxer Floyd Mayweather to pay for George Floyd's funeral
By The Associated Press
Former boxing champion Floyd Mayweather has offered to pay for George Floyd’s funeral and memorial services, and the family has accepted the offer. Mayweather personally has been in touch with the family, according to Leonard Ellerbe, the CEO of Mayweather Promotions. He will handle costs for the funeral on June 9 in Floyd’s hometown of Houston, as well as other expenses. TMZ originally reported Mayweather’s offer, and said he will also pay for services in Minnesota and North Carolina.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
As mass COVID-19 tests conducted, pending results backlogged in the Valley
-
Employee at Willacy County jail tests positive for coronavirus
-
Sheriff's Office identifies 59-year-old man found dead near Mercedes
-
People on UTRGV campus grounds required to wear face covering
-
Valley Made, Local Strong: Martin Farm and Ranch Supply