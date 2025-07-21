Boyfriend charged in shooting death of Weslaco woman

The man who police said admitted to killing a woman in Weslaco has been charged with murder.

Rigoberto Garza, 39, was arraigned on Friday and given a $250,000 bond. He is accused of killing his girlfriend, 38-year-old Jessica Mendez, in a deadly domestic dispute.

According to Weslaco Police Department spokesperson Heriberto Caraveo, Mendez was shot multiple times.

As previously reported, Garza turned himself in to the Alamo Police Department early Thursday morning and confessed to killing Mendez in their Weslaco home.

Weslaco police officers later responded to the 600 block of W. 11th Street, where they found Mendez dead inside.

Caraveo said a child was home at the time of the murder, but they were unharmed and are currently with family.

Garza remains in custody.