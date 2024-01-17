Boys and Girls Club of McAllen to host annual gala fundraiser
One of the biggest fundraisers for the Boys and Girls Club of McAllen is set for next month.
The annual gala is scheduled for February 24 at the McAllen Convention Center.
Board member Beto Manrique sits with Channel 5's Dina Herrera Garza to give more details about the event and what the community can do to help.
