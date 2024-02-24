Boys High School Basketball Area Round Highlights
16 of our RGV Boys High School Basketball teams are playing in the area round of playoffs.
Watch the video above for Friday's game highlights:
More News
News Video
-
Harlingen CISD hosts leadership conference for male high school seniors
-
City of Mission project seeks to beautify homes
-
Medical Breakthroughs: Scientist finding new ways to help patients recover from a...
-
Valley historian finding traces of the Underground Railroad in the Valley
-
Texas Historical Commission seeking to expand footprint in the Valley