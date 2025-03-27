Boys high school soccer area round playoff highlights & scores
BOYS AREA ROUND SCORES:
Progreso 7, IDEA Pharr 1
Rivera 3, Flour Bluff 0
Juarez-Lincoln 3, Porter 1
Palmview 1, Harlingen South 2
Economedes 4, Laredo Alexander 1
Lopez 3, Laredo Nixon 1
Los Fresnos 2, Buda Johnson 1
Brownsville Veterans 1, Del Rio 0
Hidalgo 6, IDEA Riverview 0
IDEA Edinburg Quest 1, Vanguard Mozart 0
