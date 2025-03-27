x

Boys high school soccer area round playoff highlights & scores

Boys high school soccer area round playoff highlights & scores
1 day 16 hours 16 minutes ago Tuesday, March 25 2025 Mar 25, 2025 March 25, 2025 10:54 PM March 25, 2025 in Sports

BOYS AREA ROUND SCORES:

Progreso 7, IDEA Pharr 1

Rivera 3, Flour Bluff 0

Juarez-Lincoln 3, Porter 1

Palmview 1, Harlingen South 2

Economedes 4, Laredo Alexander 1

Lopez 3, Laredo Nixon 1

Los Fresnos 2, Buda Johnson 1

Brownsville Veterans 1, Del Rio 0

Hidalgo 6, IDEA Riverview 0

IDEA Edinburg Quest 1, Vanguard Mozart 0

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days