Brandon Figueroa welcomes home the Weslaco Softball State Championship Team
WESLACO, TEXAS --
From one champion to another, Weslaco pro-boxer Brandon "The Heartbreaker" Figueroa welcomed home the Weslaco Panthers UIL 6-A State Championship team after they claimed the title this weekend in Austin 11-9 over Waco Midway.
Ciro's Restaurant in Weslaco held the celebratory dinner for the team on Tuesday night.
The Lady Panthers made history becoming the first RGV softball team to win the state title. Watch the video above for more:
More News
News Video
-
Brownsville police officer moonlighting as Tejano singer named female entertainer of the...
-
Applications open for McAllen teen court program
-
Sinus expert recommends use of nasal sprays amid air quality concerns
-
Edinburg family gathers at Isla Blanca Park to witness SpaceX test flight
-
Police: Homicide investigation underway in McAllen
Sports Video
-
Weslaco High, Harlingen South Softball Teams Receive High Honors
-
Brandon Figueroa Welcomes Weslaco Panthers State Championship Team Home
-
PSJA Memorial's Adame signed for Missouri Valley College Baseball
-
Snake Pit 7-on-7 Qualifying Tournament This Saturday
-
Weslaco ISD declaring Lady Panther Softball Team Day